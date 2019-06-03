Driver of truck that crushed girl in custody after receiving medical treatment

Latest update June 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM
The driver of the truck that swerved onto the Agricola Road median, crushing seven year old Ciara Benjamin to death and severing her body, is still in custody and is assisting with the investigation.
After the accident yesterday, his truck was set on fire and he was attacked, stoned and beaten by angry onlookers. Hence, he had been taken for medical treatment, then taken back into police custody, according to Traffic Chief Linden Isles.
He said that the driver was taken for further treatment yesterday due to the severity of his injuries.
The driver’s daughter has come forward pleading for sympathy for her father, adamant that he was not driving carelessly.
Video footage of the accident is circulating on social media and has been shared hundreds of times, with many speculating about the exact cause of the accident.
Asked how far the investigation has gone, Isles told Kaieteur News that police are taking reports from the persons involved and eyewitnesses. But it is difficult to ascertain just what happened, he added, because persons are giving multiple conflicting reports.
The accident happened at about 16:00 hours yesterday. It had resulted in widespread commotion and a traffic build-up for about six hours on the East Bank public road. Minister of Youth Affairs, Simona Broomes visited the parents of the child yesterday, and offered her condolences.
