Latest update June 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Driver of truck that crushed girl in custody after receiving medical treatment

Jun 03, 2019 Sports 0

The truck driver, yesterday, before being taken away by police

The driver of the truck that swerved onto the Agricola Road median, crushing seven year old Ciara Benjamin to death and severing her body, is still in custody and is assisting with the investigation.
After the accident yesterday, his truck was set on fire and he was attacked, stoned and beaten by angry onlookers. Hence, he had been taken for medical treatment, then taken back into police custody, according to Traffic Chief Linden Isles.
He said that the driver was taken for further treatment yesterday due to the severity of his injuries.
The driver’s daughter has come forward pleading for sympathy for her father, adamant that he was not driving carelessly.
Video footage of the accident is circulating on social media and has been shared hundreds of times, with many speculating about the exact cause of the accident.
Asked how far the investigation has gone, Isles told Kaieteur News that police are taking reports from the persons involved and eyewitnesses. But it is difficult to ascertain just what happened, he added, because persons are giving multiple conflicting reports.
The accident happened at about 16:00 hours yesterday. It had resulted in widespread commotion and a traffic build-up for about six hours on the East Bank public road. Minister of Youth Affairs, Simona Broomes visited the parents of the child yesterday, and offered her condolences.

More in this category

Sports

Corona Futsal Tournament… Tiger Bay and Back Circle shoot to final

Corona Futsal Tournament… Tiger Bay and Back Circle shoot to...

Jun 03, 2019

Tiger Bay’s Deon Alfred will definitely be among the contenders for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the fourth annual Corona futsal tournament after smashing seven goals against Future Stars in...
Read More
Regal Masters, Wellman Masters chalk wins

Regal Masters, Wellman Masters chalk wins

Jun 03, 2019

Aleem and Mahindranauth are champions in Torginol Paints annual golf tournament

Aleem and Mahindranauth are champions in Torginol...

Jun 03, 2019

‘Reds’ Perriera supports GBA decision to discipline Allicock

‘Reds’ Perriera supports GBA decision to...

Jun 03, 2019

Letter to the Sports Editor… Some questions for the GBA head

Letter to the Sports Editor… Some questions...

Jun 03, 2019

RHTYSC, MS Cricket Teams continues to invest heavily in the Educational Sector

RHTYSC, MS Cricket Teams continues to invest...

Jun 03, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Andaiye was a brave woman

    Andaiye who died this past week was a brave woman. A protégé of the late Dr. Walter Rodney, she faced down the oppressor’s... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019