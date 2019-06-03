Corona Futsal Tournament… Tiger Bay and Back Circle shoot to final

Tiger Bay’s Deon Alfred will definitely be among the contenders for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the fourth annual Corona futsal tournament after smashing seven goals against Future Stars in his team’s semifinal win up on Saturday night at the National Gymnasium. The MVP of the event will ride away with a Hero Honda 150cc Motorcycle that has been sponsored by the official distributors of the brand; Rose Ramdehol Auto Sales located on North Road.

Tiger Bay defeated Future Stars 8-5. Keoma Gravesande scored the eighth goal for the victors in the 39th minute before Alfred had plundered successful strikes in the 9th, 12th, 18th, 19th, 24th, 27th and 38th minutes.

William Europe scored a hat-trick in a losing cause, while his teammate Jamal Cozier found the back of the net twice during the 13-goal thriller that had fans on their feet throughout the contest.

In the feature match, which kicked off at midnight, fans saw Back Circle upsetting Bent Street with a comfortable 4-1 victory. Trayon Bobb and Quasan MacAulay each fired home a brace of goals for Back Circle, while Sheldon Profitt netted a consolation goal in the 33rd minute for Bent Street after they had already conceded four.

With those results, Tiger Bay will clash with Back Circle for the championship title this Saturday at the host venue, National Gymnasium that is located on Mandela Avenue and Princess Street. The winner will pocket $500,000, runners up $250,000 and the winner of the third place playoff will pocket $125,000.

See full scores below.

Game 1 Tiger Bay 8 – 5 Future Stars

Goal Scorers

Tiger Bay

Deon Alfred 9th, 12th, 18th, 19th, 24th, 27th & 38 min

Keoma Gravesande 39th min

Future Stars

Jamal Cozier 11th & 19th min

William Europe 10th, 16th & 22nd min

Game 2 Back Circle 4 – 1 Bent Street

Goal Scorers

Back Circle

Trayon Bobb 19th & 33rd min

Quasan Mc Allay 13th & 24th min

Bent Street

Sheldon Profitt 33rd min