Aleem and Mahindranauth are champions in Torginol Paints annual golf tournament

Golf Club President, Aleem Hussain painted the course “Winner” in his Flight for the Torginol Paints annual golf tournament on Saturday last at the Lusignan Golf Club, while Mahindranauth Tiwari ensured that he also put up the colours in his Flight. Played in two Flights, of handicaps 0 – 13 and 14 – 28, the tournament was rich with the friendly rivalry and exciting challenges that are characteristic of tournaments at the LGC.

Three representatives of Torginol Paints – “Pioneers of the Paint Industry” in Guyana, (website: torginolpaints.com), – were on hand to congratulate the winners, Messrs Jairaj Rajpat, Robert Singh and Manager, Rajesh Ramgolam. After congratulating the winners of the day’s tournament, they reiterated Torginol Paints commitment to continuing support of golfing in Guyana and the Lusignan Golf Club.

On Saturday President Aleem Hussain, Patrick Prashad and Dr Philbert London ensured that their desire to stay in the Winners’ Row was realized! In the 0 – 13 Flight, winners were: Aleem Hussain (72/10) – 1st; Kassim Khan (who broke a tie with the third place winner by one stroke in the back nine) (73/9) – 2nd; and Patrick Prashad (73/9) – 3rd. Striving hopefuls were Ayube Subhan (75/13); Mike Mangal (76/10) and Mohanlall Dinanauth (76/6). Speciality prize of Nearest The Pin was won by Kassim Khan.

In the 14 – 28 Flight, a fierce tie played out a little too late in 6th position between Shanella Webster-London (79/15); Rabindranath Persaud (79/17) and Balgobin Ragnauth (79/21)!

The winners in this Flight were: Mahindranauth Tiwari (67/15); Lekhnarine Shivraj (71/17); and Dr Philbert London (72/24). In 4th and 5th placers were Maurice Solomon (75/24) and Guillermo Escarraga (77/21).

Torginol Paints is a memberof the Continental Group of Companies, with headquarters and factory located at 9-12 Industrial Estate, Ruimveldt, Georgetown, Guyana, (Tel:592- 226-4041/43), and with two outlets in Regent Street, Georgetown as well as several Distribution Centres and Dealers scattered across Guyana.