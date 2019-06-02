The baccoo speaks

The police have been very active in their fight against crime. With the increased patrols homeowners and businesses are not the major targets. Instead the criminals are targeting the hapless who are walking or riding to work.

It is no longer about big money. The police say they need help from the public.

A case of sexual assault is going to rock the eastern part of the country. Some young men are going to invade a home where they would assault the home owner.

There will be arrests and complaints of police brutality.

Another road accident will claim another life. Again careless road use will be the cause. A driver would attempt to overtake without paying due care and attention to the traffic.