Surcharge:

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) is complaining about this excavator which is causing damage to the road.

Yesterday, Minister David Patterson took to his Facebook page to complain that contractor, LGS Barnes Construction, employed by the Guyana Water Inc. (GWI), to install pipe work, was operating his excavator on Garnett Street and damaging the road.

“When stopped his supervisor’s response was, “We ain’t going to cause too much damage”, Patterson wrote.

The ministry contacted GWI and requested to surcharge the contractor for all damage caused to the roadway.

The ministry said it is waiting to see what comes out of it.