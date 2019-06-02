Mining companies reward shot cop

Three mining operations in the city have decided to honour a police rank who confronted three bandits on Thursday night and was wounded for his efforts.

The three operations are XL Minerals, Lammy Coates, and Pure Diamond

The policeman, Clive Clarke, responded to a report that three gunmen had attacked a home on Norton Street, Lodge. The occupant of the home, Neville Leslie, was in the building at the time with his five-year-old son.

After a furious gun battle, the three gunmen died.

Lammy Coates visited the injured Clarke in hospital on Friday, and made the donation.