Kwakwani’s activist, Charles Thom, dies

One of Kwakwani’s most well-known resident, Charles Thom, has died.

Died: Activist, Charles Thom

Over the years, Thom, 60, was a face participating in council elections and fighting for the rights of loggers in Berbice River, Region Ten.
He frequently participated in meetings of the Guyana Forestry Commission and it was not unusual for him to be seen holding a placard.
When there was flooding and other issues, Thom would be right in the middle of it.
Thom leaves to mourn his wife, children and a community that respected him.

 

