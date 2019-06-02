Implementation of Green State Strategy projected to cost $1.05T

In establishing the feasibility of implementing green economy initiatives under the Green State Development Strategy: Vis

ion 2040, the model assumes an investment of $1.05 trillion between 2018 and 2040, which is about 2.7 percent of Guyana’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).GSDS: Vision 2040 is an economic plan that the government intends to use to guide the development of Guyana for the next 20 years.It is purported to be written with principles of a green economy in mind, and is, according to the final document, “defined by sustainable, low-carbon and resilient development that uses its resources efficiently, and sustained over generations”.The model of the plan has calculated the effect the green economy (GE) would have on the country’s economic growth. It has projected that the allocation of resources to this strategy will lead to a 2040 GDP that is 28 percent higher than what it would be if it was Business As Usual. Average growth of GDP on top of BAU is projected at one percent. It has also projected a 15 percent increase in jobs by 2040, on top of BAU.Four sectors were modeled – energy, forestry, agriculture and infrastructure – and the impact of selected green policies evaluated to the year 2040.The strategy will endure periodic reviews of its targets and goals throughout the period of implementation, and therefore, the consultation process with public and private sector agencies has not ended with the publishing of the report. They will work closely with government to ensure that the policy is understood, so that it could be translated to action.In the short term, the plan states that there will be a focus on improving current practices, strategically, through preparatory activities, like the conduct of feasibility studies and improvement of the capacities of the public and private sector.Public agencies will be expected to accommodate the strategy’s implementation schedule in their work programmes, and provide results-based reports.The short-to-medium term plan will have actions focused on large-scale infrastructure projects, forming new agencies and services where there is a need, and strengthening emerging industries.Government’s capacity to design, procure, manage and evaluate large investment projects will need strengthening, with a delivery unit being central for the management of critical projects.It is expected that a special task force will be formulated to track and document the implementation of the strategy.That body will be overseen by a “Vision 2040 Council” appointed by Cabinet – co-chaired by the Ministries of Finance and the Presidency.According to the document, “This unit can be supported by a core technical staff that reports directly to the Council on, inter alia, the pace of economic transformation and creation of jobs, as well as adherence to new governance and transparency standards, improvement of the social sector, carbon emissions and other national development priorities.”President David Granger received copies of the GSDS on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from the United Nations Environment Programmes Director for Latin America and the Caribbean, Leo Heileman.The political opposition has leveled criticisms at the effectiveness of the plan, but Government purports that the strategy will be a major driver of Guyana’s economy with a view of ensuring that that development is sustainable.