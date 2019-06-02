Former employee plots robbery after being fired

An employee yesterday took revenge on his former boss who fired him three days ago. A&A Home Furnishings, a Pakistan Handcraft store, was greeted by armed robbers as their second customer for the day.

The daring event took place around 09:30hrs yesterday morning at the store which is located at Lot 333 Cummings Street, Georgetown. The robbers entered the store under the pretense of being customers. They wore no masks and were dressed in Muslim attire.

When this publication arrived at the scene there were blood stains on the floor which came from the owner of the store, Kamran Shaikh, who was struck to the head with a gun.

Some articles were on the floor around the cash register and the wires from where the Digital Video Recorder (DVR) was perched on, were left hanging.

According to a current employee, they had just opened for the day and were putting their items on display. At the time there were four persons in the store including the boss and his employees.

“I was hanging out some clothing outside when the two men walked in. As I moved to assist them, one of them put something to the back of my head. I believed it was a gun.”

The employee added that she was forced to the ground while two other workers were attacked by the other robber. The other two employees were also forced to the ground.

“I was so scared that I started to tremble. I can’t say directly how it happened because I was on the ground. However, Mr Shaikh tried to put up a fight for us and that is when they struck him behind the head with the weapon.”

“He fell to the ground and the men took the opportunity to clear out the cashier which had about $400,000. They then pulled down the DVR and walked out of the store calmly like nothing happened.”

The robbers allegedly walked south of the street heading towards Church Street, Georgetown. When they got to that street they turned east and started to run toward Bourda market.

The main robber has been identified as Imran Mohamed called ‘Imran Persaud’. His accomplice has been described as a male person of African descent.

According to the owner of the store, the main suspect is someone whom he knows and could identify.

“When he came to me to look for work he said that his name is Imran Mohamed. However, from social media posts he is known as Imran Persaud but I can still identify him.”

Shaikh who returned to the store after receiving medical attention said that he received three stitches to the back of his head from the injury he sustained. His head was well bandaged and the stress could be seen creeping unto his face.

He still wore his blooded Kurta which had blood at the arms and the lower part of the clothing. His headdress also had blood.

The robbery allegedly stem from an argument which took place three days ago. Imran was reportedly sent on an errand for the boss. After he returned Shaikh enquired about the payment of the transaction.

Shaikh was a bit upset about the hefty transaction and as a result the parties got into an argument. Imran was fired after this altercation and it is believed that this was the reason for his plot.