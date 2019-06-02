Donald give oil blocks to secret people

Ramotar and de PPP really rob de Guyanese people. And to think that Ramotar got de nerve to seh he don’t know wha people talking about.

By now de Waterfalls paper actually convince de nation dat Exxon Mobil got de whole country limping. In fact, some people can’t even sit down.

In 1999 de PPP agree dat Exxon come here and search fuh oil. Nobody didn’t know if oil was in de water because fuh years people was coming and finding nutten.

That is how de PPP sign and tell de people if dem find oil, Guyana gun ask fuh one per cent royalty and 50/50 profit share.

Dem boys seh that is like giving a beggar man a few cents today.

PNC come and dem get Exxon to shift de royalty from one per cent to two per cent. That give dem de chance to tell de nation that dem do something better. After all, one per cent is not as good as two per cent although both of dem is chicken feed.

Suh Guyana got to settle and live wid de crumbs.

But if that was bad it was nutten compare to wha Ramotar do before de elections. Dem boys seh he thief two oil blocks, that got de same size as Exxon own, and deh right next to Exxon.

If was people who did know bout oil dem boys would cool down eventually but he give dem blocks to two company dat nobody never hear bout.

On top of dat nobody ain’t know who behind de company that get dem two blocks. But now you hear that Guyana owe dem two companies who never put in a cent.

Now dem boys wan ask yuh, if yuh gat a rice field that gat ten ponds. A fisherman come one day and seh de pond got fish and he ask yuh fuh ketch fish from it.

De two ah you wuk out a deal.

Just like Exxon and Guyana and de fisherman, dem boys want to know who would give away two more ponds next to de big one.

Most importantly yuh give it way to people dat never ketch a fish or know how a fish hook look. Something smelly there. That is wha Donald Dumb do to Guyana wid dem two oil blocks.

Imagine mammy and daddy dead and leff we big brotha to manage and tek care of de property dem lef.

Then people hear you buddy tek two ah we property and put dem in he wife buddy an sissy name. That is only one thing. Then de wife buddy and sissy claim how you owe dem.

That is wat Donald Dum do Guyana wid de Kaieteur and Canje block.

De block gone, de people ain’t touch de water and Guyana still owe dem.

Talk half and watch how thiefing going on under you nose.