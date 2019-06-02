Angry Agricola residents’ burn truck, batter driver …after accident results in child’s death

A sand-laden truck struck a little girl yesterday on the Agricola Public Road, East Bank Demerara pinning her down and killing herinstantly.

Dead is seven-year-old Ciara Benjamin.

She was reportedly waiting to cross the road with her aunt, Samantha Barry, at about 16:00 hours yesterday afternoon when the horrific accident happened.

They were reportedly standing close to the median when the truck, with registration GWW962 slammed into the structure.

The accident resulted in the child’s legs being severed.

The child’s aunt reacted in terror, as residents came searching for the driver of the truck.

When they found him, he was accosted and beaten, with some even pelting bottles and other objects at him.

He was later arrested by the police in a battered and bloodied state.

Though it is unclear what caused the truck to swerve off course, angry residents,

incensed by the death of the child, set the truck on fire.The aftermath of the accident and the action by the residents caused a traffic build-up on the East Bank road for several hours.

Benjamin’s body was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).