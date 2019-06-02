Latest update June 2nd, 2019 12:59 AM

Angry Agricola residents’ burn truck, batter driver …after accident results in child’s death

Jun 02, 2019 News 0

A sand-laden truck struck a little girl yesterday on the Agricola Public Road, East Bank Demerara pinning her down and killing herinstantly.

The scene, shortly after the accident

Dead is seven-year-old Ciara Benjamin.
She was reportedly waiting to cross the road with her aunt, Samantha Barry, at about 16:00 hours yesterday afternoon when the horrific accident happened.
They were reportedly standing close to the median when the truck, with registration GWW962 slammed into the structure.

There was a build-up on the East Bank Road for several hours

The accident resulted in the child’s legs being severed.
The child’s aunt reacted in terror, as residents came searching for the driver of the truck.
When they found him, he was accosted and beaten, with some even pelting bottles and other objects at him.

 

The driver was beaten by angry residents then handed over to the police

He was later arrested by the police in a battered and bloodied state.
Though it is unclear what caused the truck to swerve off course, angry residents,

The truck was set on fire

incensed by the death of the child, set the truck on fire.The aftermath of the accident and the action by the residents caused a traffic build-up on the East Bank road for several hours.
Benjamin’s body was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

 

 

 

