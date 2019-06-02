Andaiye, activist, founding member of Red Thread, dies

President David Granger yesterday extended sympathy to the family and friends of Andaiye, A.A., women’s activist and former executive

member of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA).

“Ms. Andaiye died on Friday at the age of 77, after a prolonged battle with cancer. She was a founding member of Red Thread Guyana in 1986, and was also an executive member of the Caribbean Association for Feminist Research and Action (CAFRA).”

According to the Ministry of the Presidency, Andaiye was also a founder of the Guyana Cancer Society and the Cancer Survivors Action Group.

She worked with the Women and Development Unit of the University of the West Indies (WAND) from 1987 to 1992, and from 1987 to 1996 with the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

In 1997, she was awarded the Golden Arrow of Achievement.

Her friend, Joycelyn Dow said: “We remember her as a strong woman with a passionate love for her country especially women and children”.

Professor David Hinds described Andaiye as a “very fearless”, courageous and committed feminist who also respected men. He said Andaiye was a feminist whose feminism was not anti-male; her feminism was grounded in class.

The National Congress of Women said it is saddened at the passing of “Sister Andaiye Williams”.

“Andaiye has contributed significantly to the development of women not only in Georgetown and its environs but Guyana at large. Guyana has lost a great daughter of the soil. The National Congress of Women expresses its deepest condolences to the family, friends and relatives of Sis. Andaiye at this time of their bereavement.”

According to various articles, Andaiye had for several decades been active in the public life of her country, Guyana. She was a founding member of the Working People’s Alliance in 1978/79, where she worked as Coordinator and Editor, International Secretary and Women’s Secretary, until 2000.

From 1987 – 1992 she worked with the Women and Development Unit of the University of the West Indies (WAND), and from 1987-1996 with CARICOM, where she was a resource person during preparations for the 1995 Beijing Conference.

She played a leading role in the move towards measuring unwaged work. She was also an executive member of the Caribbean Association for Feminist Research and Action (CAFRA). Andaiye is one of the founders of Red Thread, a 23-year-old women’s organization whose focus is the needs and interests of grassroots women.

She has worked since 2000 as one of its coordinators, focusing particularly on relations with other groups in the Global Women’s Strike (GWS).

Andaiye was also a member of Women of Colour in the GWS and the International Women Count Network.

She has published several scholarly essays, written newspaper columns and edited and/or copy-edited Walter’s Rodney’s last books.

She is the recipient of a number awards, including the Arrow of Achievement in Guyana, for her work with women.