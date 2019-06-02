Totally unacceptable:

Latest update June 2nd, 2019 12:59 AM
This photo was snapped Thursday at Houston, where these vessels were moored. The photographer is calling on the Environmental Protection Agency to act for what he says is a major oil spillage from the tug as well as the vessel at right.
There is a huge focus now over oil spill especially as production by ExxonMobil is set to start in the first quarter next year.
