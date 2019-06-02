Latest update June 2nd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Totally unacceptable:

Jun 02, 2019 News 0

This photo was snapped Thursday at Houston, where these vessels were moored. The photographer is calling on the Environmental Protection Agency to act for what he says is a major oil spillage from the tug as well as the vessel at right.
There is a huge focus now over oil spill especially as production by ExxonMobil is set to start in the first quarter next year.

More in this category

Sports

RHTYSC expresses gratitude to 29th Annual Award Ceremony Sponsors

RHTYSC expresses gratitude to 29th Annual Award Ceremony Sponsors

Jun 02, 2019

The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS recently hosted its 29th Annual Award Ceremony at the St. Francis Community Developers Training Centre. Guyana’s leading NGO honoured forty of its...
Read More
YBG-NSBF Georgetown/East Coast Regionals PC, ‘Saints’ and Marian Academy register wins on Friday

YBG-NSBF Georgetown/East Coast Regionals PC,...

Jun 02, 2019

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup – Georgetown FA Santos face GFC; Fruta Conquerors oppose GT Panthers in today’s semis

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup – Georgetown FA...

Jun 02, 2019

Ryan Crawford Memorial Turf Club’s horserace meet on today in Berbice

Ryan Crawford Memorial Turf Club’s horserace...

Jun 02, 2019

Linden GFF KFC Independence U-20 Botafago face Panthers in final tonight West and East of Linden 20s encounter from 19.00hrs

Linden GFF KFC Independence U-20 Botafago face...

Jun 02, 2019

Hugh Ross set for his 4th NABBA World C/ship shot on Saturday in Belfast

Hugh Ross set for his 4th NABBA World C/ship shot...

Jun 02, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019