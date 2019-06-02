$300M Assign for Drainage Works in Georgetown

The National Drainage and Irrigation Authority have collaborated with the Mayor and City Council in their project of cleaning up and fixing the drainage systems in Georgetown. To date they are several main drainage canals around Georgetown that have been cleaned already.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority, Fredrick Flatts, stated that along with the main drains they will also look at sluices, outfall channels and pumps.

They are two fixed pump stations in Georgetown and anything to do with that main drainage systems is their concern.

In a mandate given by the cabinet the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority will take control of the main drain around the city. The work would be cleaning more than 70 kilometers of the main drains in Georgetown, both mechanical and manual.

The channels would be cleaned mechanically and maintained throughout the year manually every month. The mechanical cleaning contract was signed at a total of $62M for the excavation for most of the channels and $92M for the manual monthly cleaning.

Flatts also stated that during the cleaning and maintaining method, the authority will not dash to clean during the rainy season but will be ready at all times for the rain.

He also urged citizens to do their part in helping to ensure that flooding is averted, and they should observe that a lot is going on and they should desist from disposing their solid waste into the channels.

It cost a lot of problems and sometimes even money. Recently the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority commissioned the first ever amphibious excavator to be accessible locally.