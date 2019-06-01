School of the Nations given $45M contract for Inmate Rehab Project – Among 13 contracts awarded by Govt.

School of the Nations has been granted a US$222,950 (approx. G$45M) contract to design and support the Implementation of an Inmates Rehabilitation and Reintegration Model for the Guyana Prison Service. This project falls under the purview of the Ministry of Public Security. School of the Nations has already, according to Principal Brian O’Toole, been assisting the Ministry with the professional development of the Guyana Police Force.

Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon, announced this award among 13 contracts that have been awarded by government and noted by cabinet, during a post-Cabinet press briefing.

The Ministry of Communities is presiding over five projects, for which contracts were awarded.

3D Construction was awarded a $24,966,760 contract to construct living quarters at Annai, North Rupununi, and a $32,913,500 contract to extend the Aishalton Secondary School Building, both at Upper Takutu – Upper Essequibo, Region Nine.

S&K Construction Services was awarded a $32,621,994 for the construction of the Bagotville Primary School, West Bank Demerara.

K&P Project Management was awarded a $29,118,010 contract for the construction of a primary school at Kato, Upper Mazaruni, Cuyuni-Mazaruni, Region Seven.

For the rehabilitation of roads at East Berbice-Corentyne, Region Six, contract awards were made for four separate lots.

Associated Construction Services was awarded a $15,350,500 contract to rehabilitate Gibraltar Village Road (lot 1). KP Jagdeo General Contractor was awarded a $19,759,830 contract to rehabilitate No. 72 Village Second Street, East and West Street (lot 2), as well as $17,690,200 to rehabilitate No. 2 Village Section of Sukhu Street (lot 4). A &A Engineering was awarded a $21,346,100 contract to rehabilitate No. 51 Village Road (lot 3).

International Imports and Supplies was awarded a $26,808,555 contract to construct a timber bridge at Kaburi 72 Miles, Cuyuni-Mazaruni, Region Seven.

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) is presiding over two projects, for which contracts were awarded.

Compustruct Engineering Incorporated was awarded a $69,683,945 contract for the expansion of office at the Civil Defence Commission Headquarters, Georgetown.

R. Kissoon Contracting Services was awarded a $96,354,270 contract for the construction of a regional warehouse for the CDC at Lethem.

The Ministry of Agriculture is presiding over three projects, for which contracts were awarded.

KB&B was awarded a $17,709,720 contract to do repairs to sections of the Ruby Main Road, Ruby Back Area, East Bank Essequibo, Region Three.

Mohammad Fawaaz Bacchus Construction and Transportation Services was awarded a $43,735,800 contract for the upgrading of Kent Dam Road, Parika Back Area, East Bank Essequibo, Region Three.

Shereaz Bacchus General Contractor was awarded a $110,214,000 contract to rehabilitate the Onverwagt Access Road Extension, West Coast Berbice, Region Five.

Cabinet also noted that the road extension will include an upgrade 1.8km of access from mud dam and crusher run to an asphaltic concrete surface. The width of the road is 6m with a crusher run base and white sand sub-base and is designed to cater for the heavy loads associated with rice cultivation and rural farming.

It is expected that as a result, rice and cattle farmers will have better access to approximately 40,000 acres of rice land and 10,000 head of cattle, when this project comes to fruition. This is also expected to reduce the cost of production and transportation during harvesting and land preparation, and the 125 residents living on the left and right bank of the Abary River are expecting better access to traverse the area.

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure is presiding over one project, for which one contract was awarded. That is the award of $57,188,120 to Bardon Construction Services for the construction of a tarmac for the market and parking lot at Diamond, East Bank Demerara, Region Four.