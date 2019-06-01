Latest update June 1st, 2019 12:59 AM

Regal Stationery and Computer Center backs Fisherman Masters

Regal Stationery and Computer Centre has supported Fisherman Masters for their participation in the upcoming New York S

Zameer Hassan (right) accepts the cheque from Alex Boodhoo.

oftball Cricket League (NYSCL) Independence Cup which is slated to commence on June 28.
The entity’s representative Alex Boodhoo recently presented a cheque to Marketing Manager of Fisherman Masters Zameer Hassan at their 69 Seaforth Street, Campbellville location.
Hassan expressed gratitude to the company for their assistance and said the players are very positive going into their first tournament on foreign soil. He added that their preparation has been going well and they will take it step by step as they look to return victorious. Boodhoo added that they are happy to lend support and wished the team well.
The tournament will be played at Roy Wilkins Park and Canarsie and will conclude on June 30.

