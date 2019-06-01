President Granger has a very capable team working for him … we are thankful for Jagdeo’s concerns about his health – Harmon

President David Granger’s health condition is in a favourable state. He is being assisted by a very capable team, led by Cabinet. This is according to Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon.

He was yesterday, responding to concerns by Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo that the President’s health condition could impede his ability to lead the development of the framework necessary to sustain the oil sector.

The President’s medical team had told him last month that he should keep his workload light, as he had just finished a bout of treatment for his illness.

During a post-Cabinet press briefing, Harmon said that Granger is not just the President for the oil sector, but all of Guyana. He noted that, in the exercise of his duties, “[the President] appoints persons, commissions and boards, and gives them the responsibility to deal with matters on a day-to-day basis”.

Jagdeo had said last Thursday, that the President should only be setting policies and that the implementation of those should be done by an independent, technical commission.

Harmon said that the President is very much involved with matters related to policy, and that he is assisted by that meets every week to consider matters of policy in relation to all sectors of Guyana.

“[Jagdeo] is now giving out medical advice,” Harmon quipped, “But I want to say that we are very thankful for the concerns which he has for the health of His Excellency, the President. He can be satisfied and assured that the President is in fact in a careful manner, dealing with his national responsibilities and the condition with respect to his health.”