Lane closure tomorrow on Rupert Craig Public Road, UG Access Road

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure is advising that tomorrow, June 2nd, from 06:00hrs. to 18:00 hrs., a section of the northern and southern lanes of Rupert Craig and UG Access Road will be partially closed.
“The purpose of this partial closure is to facilitate electrical works. As a result, traffic detours will be in effect in this proximity. Traffic proceeding westbound (heading to Georgetown) will be directed to the inner lane. Eastbound traffic (heading to Berbice) will continue on the inner lane.”
According to the Ministry, motorists and pedestrians are asked to exercise caution and observe all safety and directional signs, particularly in the vicinity of the works.

