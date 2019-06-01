Guyana’s 53rd Independence Anniversary celebrated in Barbados

Guyanese in Barbados celebrated Guyana’s 53rd Independence Anniversary at a reception hosted by Ms. Ci

ta Pilgrim, Consul General at the Consulate last Wednesday evening.

The Hon. Sandra Husbands M.P., Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, gave remarks on behalf of the Government of Barbados.

Ms. Pilgrim in her remarks on behalf of the Government of Guyana, told the gathering that “For all Guyanese, the 26th of May holds a special place in our hearts. On the 26th of May 1966, the nation of Guyana was born. On that day our national flag, the Golden Arrowhead, was hoisted for the first time and with that soared the hopes of the Guyanese people that together we would chart our own destiny and build a nation of which Guyanese could be proud”.

She also pointed out that Barbados was among the first set of countries with whom Guyana established diplomatic relations after achieving independence and the value that is placed on the ties, and relationship with Barbados and the appreciation for the support that Barbados and the regional family have provided to Guyana over the years.

She stressed that the two countries share a firm commitment to deepening the regional integration process and since the establishment of the consulate in Barbados in 2012, there has been a further deepening of bilateral relations and a steady growing interest on the part of Barbadians about opportunities in Guyana especially in the area of agriculture.

Ms. Pilgrim reiterated that “Guyana stands ready to help Barbados in any way it can in reducing its import bill in agricultural produce and to benefit from Barbadian investment in the agro-processing and other sectors in Guyana. Both of our countries are keen to expand our cooperation not only in the previously mentioned areas of agriculture and tourism, but in renewable energy, education, culture and sport to the benefit of our people”.

She said that the next session of the Guyana/Barbados joint commission will be hosted later this year in Georgetown.

Also in attendance were the Hon. Edmund Hinkson, M.P., Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Hon. Dwight Sutherland, Minister of Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Commerce, Senator Lucille Moe, Minister of Information, Broadcasting and Public Affairs, members of the Diplomatic Corps and members of Regional & International organisations.

The Hon. Noel Holder, M.P., Minister of Agriculture, represented the Government of Guyana at the function.