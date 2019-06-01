GTT reports increase in Mobile Money scams – Customers advised to stay alert and secure pins

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) yesterday reported a hike in scamming reports from customers in the Mobile Money Department.

In light of the increasing reports of scams, the telephone company has taken several measures to encourage customers to stay alert of fraudsters, said Vice President of Customer Experience at GTT, Orson Ferguson.

He explained that since the start of 2019, the company has ventured into an intense campaign to have customers stay alert. “We did and continue to do constant posts on social media, newspaper and even the radio because we want to reach all of our customers,” Ferguson said.

“Mobile Money has long pledged to make the lives of all Guyanese easy, allowing persons to make everyday payments in an innovative, safe and secure way with unrivaled convenience. We ask of all customers to be vigilant, protect yourself and stay alert as you continue to use our great service,” he added.

GTT is strongly advising its MMG customers to never share their Personal Identification Number (PIN) with anyone, as this can compromise the security of their mobile wallet.

In the event a customer’s PIN is compromised, the company encourages the consumers to make contact with GTT Call Centre at 0488 to assist in resetting their PIN number; or the MMG user can use the “My Wallet” option in the Menu to change their PINs.

Additionally, MMG customers are also being warned to beware of persons pretending to be MMG/GTT Staff, Government Officials and MMG Agents asking them to transfer, deposit or disclose their PIN.

MMG Manager, Nicola Duggan disclosed that lately most of the scam reports surrounded that of persons pretending to be government officials or GTT staff. “We will never ask our customers to credit, transfer or deposit money to other numbers for any of our promotions; and the government officials have confirmed the same on their part.”

Duggan added, “We want to assure our customers that we will continue to work assiduously with law enforcement to reduce and if possible put a complete stop to these scams. But for now, we will continue to educate our users to protect their money in their account by staying alert.”

“GTT would like to reassure the public that the Mobile Money Service remains a convenient, safe and secure option to store money and execute payments anytime, anywhere.”