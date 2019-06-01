GMR&SC Drag Championship round 2 Early registration being touted by executive committee

Competitors for the second installment of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMR&SC) Drag Racing championship r

ound two have been asked to get registered early.

Executive Committee member, Motilall Deodass, who spoke about preparations yesterday, said that it is integral that competitors get registered early.

“We saw what happened at round one earlier this year. We saw the volume of competitors that showed up and we know that there are a lot more guys building cars since we have the full quarter (mile)”, the former Endurance Champion noted.

Deodass further explained that, “What we (the executive committee of the GMR&SC) are trying to avoid is the last minute confusion of getting cars registered and then sorting them and what’s not. We want to have things rolling as smoothly as possible.”

He stated that already, the club has begun to put things in place to ensure an even smoother running of the event.

“We have more things that we are putting in place ahead of the second round; additional barriers

to keep spectators out of

the danger zone and so many other things.

We see this as a dry run for the International (Drag racing) event that we have later this year (August). We want to know that we can accommodate a certain number of cars and we want to know we can run an event smoothly.

That’s why we are asking competitors to register early, get their forms in and ensure that we don’t leave anyone out also.”

During the last round, Vickey Persaud won the 16 second class while the 15-second class was picked up by Ramesh Persaud.

The Surinamese pair of Eric Watchman and Raymond John took the 14 and 13 -second classes respectively while Avi Samaroo picked up the 10-second class.

The 11-second class belongs to Damian Persaud with Peter Daby taking the 10 second class while Terrance Cox of Team Mohamed’s Enterprise took the unlimited class to ensure his team remains undefeated.

Mark Menezes took both bike categories.

The second round of the championship is billed for June 23.

–