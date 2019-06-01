GFF/EBFA Senior League 2019 Mocha Champs and Grove Hi Tech notch two wins each; matches continue this weekend

Mocha Champs and Grove Hi Tech have both recorded a pair of wins each as play in the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) sponsored East

Bank Football Association First Division League continues.

Matches are slated for today and tomorrow at the GFF National Training Facility, Providence, East Bank Demerara. From 08:00hrs today, Timehri Panthers will play their first match of the season when they come up against a young Diamond United which lost their opening match to Mocha Champs, 14-0.

There would be a break for a couple of KFC/GFF East Demerara Football Association matches after which Soesdyke Falcons will suit up against Agricola Red Triangle, the former already winning their opening match whilst Agricola suffered a heavy loss in their opener against Grove Hi Tech, 10-0.

Tomorrow from 08:00hrs, Friendship All Stars which lost 2-6 to Soesdyke Falcons will seek to pocket their first points when they take on Diamond Upsetters which gifted a walk over to Mocha Champs in their first match.

From 10:00hrs, Herstelling Raiders, which drew their first match 3-3 with Kuru Kururu Warriors with Shoran James blasting all three goals for the Raiders, will take on Mocha Champs in what is anticipated to be a fierce battle.

Following are the results of matches played to date:Mocha Champs 14, Diamond United 0; Scorers for Mocha Champs – Junior Sears led with a helmet-trick, Ulrick Griffith scored a hat-trick, Elton Gordon and Pernel Gordon had a double each, while there was one each for Matthew Robertson, Stephen Daniels and Jermaine James.

Mocha Champs won by walk over from Diamond Upsetters. Soesdyke Falcons 6, Friendship All Stars 3; Scorers for Soesdyke Falcons – Tyrone Khan (18th, 62nd, 89th), Marvin Joseph (40th, 69th), Kelsey Benson (16th). Friendship All Stars goals came from Michael Moses in the 24th and Jamal Scott, 44th.

Grove Hi Tech 10, Agricola Red Triangle 0; Grove Hi Tech scorers – Marvin Squires (29th, 32nd, 56th), Akeem James (84th, 88th, 90th), Joel Dick (38th, 44th), Darren McPherson (50th), Denzil Crawford (70th).

Grove Hi Tech 6, Kuru Kururu Warriors 3; Grove Hi Tech scorers – Darren Mc Pherson (17th, 37th), Jonathan Bailey (19th), Delroy Dodson (25th), Nicholai Matthews (43rd), Marvin Squires (46th). Kuru Kururu Warriors goal scorers – Christopher Alleyne (62nd), Joseph Walker (87th), Kevon Walker (91st).

Latest Points Standings

Teams P W L D GF GA GD Points

Mocha Champs 2 2 0 0 17 0 +17 6

Grove Hi Tech 2 2 0 0 16 3 +13 6

Soesdyke Falcons 1 1 0 0 6 2 +4 3

Herstelling Raiders 1 0 0 1 3 3 0 1

Kuru Kururu 2 0 1 1 6 9 -3 1

Diamond Upsetters 1 0 1 0 0 3 -3 0

Agricola 1 0 1 0 0 10 -10 0

Diamond United 1 0 1 0 0 14 -14 0

Timehri Panthers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0