D’Andrade wins Prison 9k road race

Latest update June 1st, 2019 12:59 AM
Guyanese Lionel D’Andrade produced an outstanding performance to win the Prison 9k road race which was contested recently in Trini
dad and Tobago. D’ Andrade clocked 32 minutes 41 seconds to finish ahead of Errol Williams of St. Vincent and Shaquille Roberts of the host nation who finished in 36:04.
Seventy three athletes started the race; D’Andrade’s next assignment is the Metronomes 5k on Sunday.
Jun 01, 2019Competitors for the second installment of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMR&SC) Drag Racing championship r ound two have been asked to get registered early. Executive Committee...
