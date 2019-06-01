D’Andrade wins Prison 9k road race

Latest update June 1st, 2019 12:59 AM

Guyanese Lionel D’Andrade produced an outstanding performance to win the Prison 9k road race which was contested recently in Trini

Lionel D’Andrade is about to cross the finish line ahead of his competitors.

dad and Tobago. D’ Andrade clocked 32 minutes 41 seconds to finish ahead of Errol Williams of St. Vincent and Shaquille Roberts of the host nation who finished in 36:04.
Seventy three athletes started the race; D’Andrade’s next assignment is the Metronomes 5k on Sunday.

