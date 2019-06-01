D’Andrade wins Prison 9k road race

Guyanese Lionel D’Andrade produced an outstanding performance to win the Prison 9k road race which was contested recently in Trini

dad and Tobago. D’ Andrade clocked 32 minutes 41 seconds to finish ahead of Errol Williams of St. Vincent and Shaquille Roberts of the host nation who finished in 36:04.

Seventy three athletes started the race; D’Andrade’s next assignment is the Metronomes 5k on Sunday.