Court hears teen used bail opportunity to steal chain

A teen who sells in the Stabroek Market with his father was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged for stealing a gold chain while he was out on bail for robbery under arms.

Akeem Williams, 18, of Lot 46 Roxanne Burnham Gardens, Georgetown, appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and denied the charge that was read to him.

The charge stated that on May 13, last, at Lot 321 North East La Penitence, Georgetown, while armed with a gun, Williams robbed Kevin Edwards of one gold chain valued at $50,000.

The defendant is being represented by attorney-at-law Paul Fung-a-fat. According to the lawyer, his client was supposed to be charged with simple larceny and not armed robbery.

He further stated that the police allegedly brought a victim who claimed that his client is the person that robbed him. Attorney Fung-a-fat said that the prosecution has no case against Williams, who has a proper alibi.

According to police prosecutor Sanj Singh, Williams has another charge of robbery under arms before the courts. He was released on bail for that matter and it is while on bail that Williams allegedly committed the recent robbery.

Objections were made for bail to be granted to the defendant by the prosecutor based on the aforementioned fact, as well as the seriousness and nature of the offence.

After listening to the facts of the matter, Senior Magistrate Daly refused bail and remanded Williams to prison until June 21.

Earlier this year, Williams was charged for robbing a woman of a motorcycle. It was alleged that on January 19, at Rasville Housing Scheme, Georgetown, armed with a gun, he robbed Akisha Moore of one motorcycle valued at $285,000 – property of Shaheed Mohammed.

On the day in question, the victim borrowed the motorcycle, and while in the area where the incident took place, it is alleged that Williams and others approached her. Williams then allegedly pointed a gun at her and relieved her of the motorcycle. He was released on $200,000 bail in relation to that case.