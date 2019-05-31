Welder jailed 75 years for Mocha murder

Kenkossie Lynch, a welder of Lot 110 CC Eccles, East Bank Demerara, has been sentenced to serve 75 years in prison, for June 20

15 murder of Terence Lanferman. The murder occurred at the Lanferman’s Nelson Street, Mocha Arcadia home.

Lynch was convicted, earlier this month, for the murder by a mixed 12 member- jury before Justice Navindra Singh.

Judgment was however deferred to facilitate a probation report into the life of the accused. Following the admittance of that report, the judge sentenced Lynch. The sentence started with a base of 60 years, 10 years was added for premeditation and five years for the use of a firearm. The calculation brought the sentence to 75 years for the offence.

According to reports, Lanferman was shot dead by a lone gunman who came and knocked at his door.

At the time of the shooting, Lanferman was in the bottom flat of the two-storey house he shared with his other sibling. His lifeless body was discovered lying on the floor in a pool of blood. He received gunshot wounds to the neck and chest.

He was pronounced dead at the Diamond Diagnostic Centre East Bank Demerara. Lynch later confessed to police that he and his cousin plotted the crime.However during his trial, Lynch in an unsworn testimony told the court that he was innocent of the crime.

Lynch denied ever giving a caution statement to Police Inspector Prem Narine. In fact, he told the court that at the time of his arrest, he could not read or write.

He said, “(The police) did not caution me and tell me anything about my rights. I did not get any call to my family.”

That same caution statement in which police say Lynch confessed to the crime was admitted into evidence after a Voir Dire. Justice Singh had ruled that he found the statement was freely and voluntarily given.

Lynch’s lawyer, Adrian Thompson, had asked the court to disregard the caution statement on the basis that his client was induced to sign same. The lawyer had argued that at the time of the taking of the statement, his client could not read or write.

Prosecutors Tuanna Hardy, Teriq Mohamed and Abigail Gibbs presented the case for the State and called a total of 15 witnesses.