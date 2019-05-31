Wanted men nabbed in cordon and search operation …One time murder accused and two time prison escapee among duo

Following their recent success with the shooting death of three dangerous criminals deep in the back lands of Black Bush Polder a few we

eks ago, the Police in Berbice under the leadership of Divisional Commander Assistant Commissioner, Paul Langevine, are not relaxing as they take the fight to the criminals in Berbice.

During the early hours of Thursday morning the police and members of the SWAT unit and rank in Berbice conducted a cordon and search operation at Yakusari North, and Johanna North Black Bush Polder, Corentyne Berbice.

During the more than three hours operation the cops arrested two wanted men, including one time murder accused and double prison escapee Vinod Gopaul called “Magga”, and Jamaladeen Jagmohan called “Mocha”.

Gopaul , 28, a labourer of Lot 34 Yakasari North, Black Bush Polder who was sentenced to 18 months in his absence, at the time of his arrest had in his possession 15 grams of cannabis. He is also wanted for questioning in a matter of trafficking in narcotics on May 23, in 354 grams of narcotics.

He is also wanted for questioning in relation to several matters of robbery under arms.

Jagmohan, a labourer of Lot 83 Johanna North, Black Bush Polder, is wanted for questioning in relation to several cases of Robbery Under arms. He is a relative of Ramnarine Jagmohan who was recently shot dead by the police at Black Bush.

The men are in custody and the narcotics have been lodge. Gopaul is expected to be imprisoned in New Amsterdam to commence serving his sentence.

Gopaul was first taken into prison at the age of 14 back in 2004 when he was accused of murdering his father. He reportedly shot him dead.

In August 2007 he was among 18 prisoners who escaped from the New Amsterdam Prison. He was recaptured not long after in East Bank Berbice. The man however managed to escape again in June 2011 when he was among four prisoners who fled the New Amsterdam prison. He was 19 then.

He was rearrested during a police drag net. The cops had raided his home and after seeing the police he made an attempt to escape by fleeing into the backlands, but ended up running into a police drag net.