US urges travellers to exercise increased caution while visiting Guyana

In its latest warning issued yesterday, the US State Department has urged travellers to exercise increased caution.
According to the State Department, the increased caution is due to crime.
“Violent crime, such as armed robbery and murder, is common. Local police lack the resources to respond effectively to serious criminal incidents.”
The advisory urged travellers to read its Safety and Security section on the country information page.
The State Department urged travellers to be extra vigilant when visiting banks or ATMs and to be aware of surroundings.
Travellers were also asked to avoid walking or driving at night; to not physically resist any robbery attempt; display any signs of wealth including expensive watches or jewelry.
Travellers were also encouraged to always have a contingency plan for emergency situations.

