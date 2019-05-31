US urges travellers to exercise increased caution while visiting Guyana

Latest update May 31st, 2019 12:59 AM
In its latest warning issued yesterday, the US State Department has urged travellers to exercise increased caution.
According to the State Department, the increased caution is due to crime.
“Violent crime, such as armed robbery and murder, is common. Local police lack the resources to respond effectively to serious criminal incidents.”
The advisory urged travellers to read its Safety and Security section on the country information page.
The State Department urged travellers to be extra vigilant when visiting banks or ATMs and to be aware of surroundings.
Travellers were also asked to avoid walking or driving at night; to not physically resist any robbery attempt; display any signs of wealth including expensive watches or jewelry.
Travellers were also encouraged to always have a contingency plan for emergency situations.
May 31, 2019As the Guyana Senior Men’s National Team, the ‘Golden Jaguars’ prepare to make history having qualified for t heir first ever Concacaf G old Cup Competition, the final 23-man squad has been...
May 31, 2019
May 31, 2019
May 31, 2019
May 31, 2019
May 31, 2019
Freddie Kissoon There was drama inside the AFC head office on Saturday after the election for headship of the Region Four... more
Buju Banton came, entertained and left. But the debate that is ongoing is less about his terrific performance and more about... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Prime Ministers Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda and Mia Mottley of Barbados are two of the Caribbean’s... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]