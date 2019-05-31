‘Sharky’ caught in prison net after sentenced for several charges

Wayne Anthony Chester, called ‘Sharky’, was yesterday sent to prison after Magistrate Rondel Weever found him guilty of armed robbery, damage to property and for being in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The 22-year-old man from Lot 236 Section C, Block Y, Diamond Housing Scheme, received his sentence in the Geo

rgetown Magistrates’ Courts where he was on trial for his five charges.

The first charge alleged that on January 6, 2019, at Conciliation Drive, Tucville, Georgetown, while being in the company of another and being armed with an unlicensed firearm, Chester robbed Bowen Cromwell of $512,600 in cash and jewellery.

Also, it was alleged that on the same date and at the same location, he allegedly damaged two cars belonging to Cromwell.

Then, on January 6, 2019, at Conciliation Drive, Tucville, Georgetown, it is alleged that the defendant discharged a loaded firearm with intent to wound Cromwell

The last two charges alleged that he was found to be in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition on the same date and location.

The magistrate after going through the entire evidence presented in the trial ruled that the prosecution had presented sufficient evidence for a conviction against the defendant. Chester was sentenced to serve 14 years and six months imprisonment in total. The sentences will run concurrently.

Chester is also accused of murdering Purcell Moore at Craig Village, East Bank Demerara in 2017. He is the third person charged with the murder.

His co-accused, Kevin Persaud, 21, of 14th Avenue Diamond, East Bank Demerara and Selwyn Dawson, 21, of Kaneville, East Bank Demerara were charged and appeared in court last year.

According to reports Moore was returning home from a shop when the men, armed with handguns, confronted him. An argument reportedly erupted between Moore and the suspects. This escalated into a scuffle, during which several rounds was discharged at Moore and the men fled the scene.

Moore was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police found two spent shells from a small calibre handgun on the scene.

It was reported that Persaud told detectives that Moore’s killing was a “wuk.” He claimed that he accompanied the two other men but was not the one who pulled the trigger.

The Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the murder is still ongoing.