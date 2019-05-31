Lima Bridge construction in full swing

Latest update May 31st, 2019 12:59 AM
The Lima Sands community is one step closer towards major improvements, now that a bridge is being constructed at a stra
tegic point in the community.
Lima Sand is a rapidly developing community located less than three miles behind the main coast land on the Essequibo Coast. The community runs more than four miles, in a south to north direction parallel to the Coast.
Over the years, there has only been one bridge at the entrance to the community. As the community developed over years, it became increasingly difficult for residents to get in and out, especially those living further to the north.
After multiple requests by residents, a bridge is finally being constructed at a key point within the community. Once completed, the bridge will link Lima Sands to Lima on the Coastland, giving easier access to commuters from the northern section of the community.
“I feel good because the government put it there because it will make work easier, less time and less waiting in traffic and it will be bigger and better with less traffic. And it’s faster to reach the main road.” One resident told this publication.
The construction site was recently visited and inspected by the Regional Executive Officer [REO] Mr. Denis Jaikaran and Regional Engineer Mr. Kawan Suchit and team. The bridge is expected to be completed by June 2019.
