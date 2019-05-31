Labourer remanded for allegedly robbing a policewoman

A labourer was on Wednesday remanded to prison after he allegedly held up a policewoman with a scissors and robbed her.

Jafar Carter, 25, of Haslington Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara, appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith Mc Gusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts to answer to the charge of robbery under arms.

It was alleged that on May 25, last, at Shell Gas Station between Regent and King Streets, Georgetown, he robbed Sharmain Timmerman of a purse containing $5000, and a Samsung phone.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

Police prosecutor Seon Blackman objected to bail being granted to the defendant.

He then stated that on the day in question the policewoman and her colleague were walking along Regent Street when Carter came out of the alleyway and grabbed hold of her purse.

She then ran into the nearby Gas Station which is on Regent and King Streets for safety but Carter quickly ran behind her.

Carter then placed the scissors on the right side of the policewoman’s body and took away her purse which contained the articles, then he escaped. The matter was reported and Carter was arrested about an hour later.

Carter was then positively identified as the person who robbed her, in an identification parade.

After listening to the facts of the matter Senior Magistrate remanded the defendant to prison until June 16, 2019.