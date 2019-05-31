Labourer remanded for allegedly robbing a policewoman

Latest update May 31st, 2019 12:59 AM
A labourer was on Wednesday remanded to prison after he allegedly held up a policewoman with a scissors and robbed her.
Jafar Carter, 25, of Haslington Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara, appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith Mc Gusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts to answer to the charge of robbery under arms.
It was alleged that on May 25, last, at Shell Gas Station between Regent and King Streets, Georgetown, he robbed Sharmain Timmerman of a purse containing $5000, and a Samsung phone.
The defendant pleaded not guilty.
Police prosecutor Seon Blackman objected to bail being granted to the defendant.
He then stated that on the day in question the policewoman and her colleague were walking along Regent Street when Carter came out of the alleyway and grabbed hold of her purse.
She then ran into the nearby Gas Station which is on Regent and King Streets for safety but Carter quickly ran behind her.
Carter then placed the scissors on the right side of the policewoman’s body and took away her purse which contained the articles, then he escaped. The matter was reported and Carter was arrested about an hour later.
Carter was then positively identified as the person who robbed her, in an identification parade.
After listening to the facts of the matter Senior Magistrate remanded the defendant to prison until June 16, 2019.
May 31, 2019As the Guyana Senior Men’s National Team, the ‘Golden Jaguars’ prepare to make history having qualified for t heir first ever Concacaf G old Cup Competition, the final 23-man squad has been...
May 31, 2019
May 31, 2019
May 31, 2019
May 31, 2019
May 31, 2019
Freddie Kissoon There was drama inside the AFC head office on Saturday after the election for headship of the Region Four... more
Buju Banton came, entertained and left. But the debate that is ongoing is less about his terrific performance and more about... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Prime Ministers Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda and Mia Mottley of Barbados are two of the Caribbean’s... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]