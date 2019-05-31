GFF release final 23-man squad ahead of Concacaf Gold Cup 2019 Alex Murray, Sheldon Holder, Daniel Wilson and Pernell Schultz included

As the Guyana Senior Men’s National Team, the ‘Golden Jaguars’ prepare to make history having qualified for t

heir first ever Concacaf G

old Cup Competition, the final 23-man squad has been selected by Head Coach Michael Johnson.

And in an effort to ensure that the team is fully prepared for the challenges ahead, the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) is pulling out all the stops to ensure same. To this end, a Camp will begin in Bermuda (also making their debut at the Concacaf Gold Cup) on June 1st.

The two nations will collide in an international friendly on June 6 as they both seek to be at their sharpest for this historical sojourn. The Golden Jaguars, in continuing preparations, will then travel to Costa Rica where they would be based from June 9-13.

Whilst there, another international friendly would be played, this time against Caribbean powerhouse

Haiti, this match-up is slated for June 11. The Guyanese squad will then wing out of Costa Rica for their base in St. Paul Minnesota, USA ahead of the opening game of the Concacaf Gold Cup 2019 against defending champions Unites States of America on June 18 at the Allianz Field.

Head Coach of the Golden Jaguars, 45 year-old Jamaican Michael Johnson, who represented the Reggae Boyz as a player at the Concacaf Gold Cup in 2000, will now be making his debut as a Coach.

Johnson commented on the selection of the final 23-man squad: “The Technical Staff is very confident and excited about the composition of the squad arrived at for the continuation of this historic journey. As you would appreciate, the selection process was not easy by any means and we do appreciate there will be disappointment amongst some players.

However, we would like to encourage players, fans, well wishers and the media to get behind your Golden Jaguars as we all aim to prove to the people of Guyana, at home and in the Diaspora that we belong. Wherever you are in the world, the staff and players are asking you to get behind the team and enjoy this historical moment. Your country needs you!”

Assistant Coach, Charles ‘Lily’ Pollard, a former Golden Jaguar also commented on the final squad: “It’s an exciting time for the Golden Jaguars and we are energized to show that we can compete at the highest level in Concacaf. It’s going to be very tough, but we are looking forward to the challenge.”

The Golden Jaguars have been drawn in Group D of the 16-team tournament with the host nation USA, Panama and Trinidad and Tobago. Following the opening match against the USA, Guyana will travel to Cleveland, Ohio where they will take on Panama on June 22 at the First Energy Stadium and then it’s on to the final group match against Caribbean Football Union rivals, neighboring Trinidad and Tobago on June 26 at the Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas.

Men’s Gold Cup Squad

Name Position Club

1 Alex Murray Goalkeeper Santos FC

2 Akel Clarke Goalkeeper SV WBC

3 Quillan Roberts Goalkeeper Forge FC

4 Sam Cox Defender Hampton & Richmond FC

5 Jordan Dover Defender Pittsburg Riverhounds SC

6 Terence Vancooten Defender Stevenage FC

7 Kadell Daniel Defender Dover Athletic FC

8 Ronayne Marsh-Brown Defender Whitehawk FC

9 Matthew Briggs Defender Unattached

10 Kevin Layne Defender Guyana Defence Force FC

11 Liam Gorden Defender Dagenham & Redbridge FC

12 Neil Danns Midfielder Unattached

13 Warren Creavalle Midfielder Philadelphia Union

14 Elliot Bonds Midfielder Dagenham & Redbridge FC

15 Daniel Wilson Midfielder Western Tigers FC

16 Stephen Duke-McKenna Midfielder Unattached

17 Anthony Jeffrey Midfielder Unattached

18 Emery Welshman Forward FC Cincinnati

19 Keanu Marsh-Brown Forward Newport County AFC

20 Pernell Schultz Forward Western Tigers FC

21 Terell Ondaan Forward SC Telstar

22 Callum Hariott Forward Unattached

23 Sheldon Holder Forward Caledonia AIA