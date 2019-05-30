Vickram Seubarran re-elected President as Port Mourant Cricket Club elects new Executives

Popular Chief Executive Officer of Universal DVD and Stationery Store, Vickram Seubarran, was on 22nd May, re-elected President of the historic Port Mourant Cricket Club at its Annual General Meeting held at the Club’s Pavilion. A total of thirty five members turned up for the meeting which was postponed earlier in the year when the Secretary for 2018 Godwyn Allicock failed to turn up with Minutes for the last Annual General Meeting and the Annual Report.

Allicock, who is also the Region 6 Sports Organiser, again failed to turn up at the 22nd May Annual General Meeting, sent no excuse for his absence. As a result, the Club took a decision to proceed as it was the general view that the past Secretary was not interested in the affairs of the Port Mourant Cricket Club.

Seubarran was elected unopposed in the elections which was supervised by Industrial Welfare Officer Orvin Mangru of the Albion Estate. The other Executives were also elected unopposed as members strongly supported the Seubarran team.

Berbice Under-15 Coach Leslie Solomon was elected Vice President, while First Division Player Daniel Samaroo is the new Secretary. Another First Division Player, Fardun Khan, would be in charge of Club’s finance as the Treasurer, while Haresh Deonarine would serve as his Deputy. The Committee Members are Collis Greene, Ashik Ishak and Roopnarine Rampertab.

President Seubarran thanked the members for their confidence in him and stated that he was committed to returning the once powerful cricket club to its former glory. Seubarran urged the new electives to work as a collective unit and called on the entire membership to be committed to training harder for the Club to be more competitive in the numerous cricket tournaments being organised by the Berbice Cricket Board.

Port Mourant Cricket Club in 2018 won the Da Silva Under-13 Tournament organised by the Berbice Cricket Board and has performed creditably at the junior level. The Club has an impressive list of upcoming junior players including the highly talented Rampertab Ramnauth and Salim Khan. Four members of the Club recently represented Berbice at the Under-15 level, while Ramnauth went on to represent Guyana with great success including scoring a brilliant century on debut versus Jamaica.

Port Mourant Cricket Club has the distinction of having produced the most Test Players in Berbice for any Club. The seven Port Mourant Cricket Club Test Players are John Trim, Rohan Kanhai, Basil Butcher, Ivan Madray, Joe Solomon, Alvin Kallicharran and Mahendra Nagamootoo. Apart from Madray, the others are part of the Berbice All Time XI, selected by the Berbice Cricket Board. Other popular players produced by the Port Mourant Cricket Club include Romain Etwaroo, Tyrone Etwaroo, Deonarine Persaud, Veersammy Verapen, Derick Kallicharran, David Fingal, Arjune Nandu, Rajendra Sadeo, Sunil Dhaniram, Vishal Nagamootoo and Robert Fingal among countless others.

President of the Berbice Cricket Board Hilbert Foster has congratulated the newly elected President and his Executives and pledged his support to assist the Port Mourant Cricket Club in any way possible.