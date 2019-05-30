Traffic cop arrested in connection with May 6 road death in B’ce

The police have arrested one of their own, as investigations continue into the fatal accident that occurred in the wee hours of Monday May 6th on the Cumberland, East Canje, Berbice Public Road. Twenty-five year-old Keno Akeem Sinclair was the victim.

Kaieteur News understands that a Lance Corporal who is part of the Traffic Department was reportedly taken in for questioning on Tuesday.

The mangled body of Sinclair, who resided at Lot 136 West Canefield, East Canje, Berbice, was found on the abovementioned roadway around 03:45 hrs by passersby.

Sinclair, a labourer, lived with a family friend and died just metres from his place of abode. He was last seen at a wake in the area and was on his way home when he met his demise.

The police after receiving an anonymous call responded immediately.

It was reported that Sinclair was struck and killed by a Bulk Truck that transports sugar from Albion Estate to the Rose Hall Estate Bulk Terminal. The driver allegedly failed to stop.

Investigators journeyed to the Albion Sugar Estate, Compound on the Corentyne, where motor lorry GLL 481 was seen parked. Upon examining the vehicle, investigators noticed what appeared to be blood on the lorry. The driver was reportedly seen washing the lorry.

The driver, a 40 year-old of Don Robin Village, East Coast Berbice, was arrested. He was taken back to the scene and reportedly told police investigators that he was not aware that he had struck someone.

As investigations continued, the police got word from eyewitnesses that the man was reportedly struck by one of two speeding four-wheel drive vehicles that were racing on the road. The vehicles reportedly belong to a popular businessman.

Police also reportedly recovered CCTV footage.

Reports are that after one of the vehicles struck the man, it was moved and lodged at the home of the Police Lance Corporal for safe keeping until the matter “cooled down”.

The police hierarchy got wind of the matter and the policeman was taken in for questioning. The Criminal Investigation Department has since taken over the investigation of the matter. The vehicles have been lodged and all connected parties are also being questioned.