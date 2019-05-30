Latest update May 30th, 2019 12:59 AM

Sport boost for St. Denny’s/Tapakuma youths

May 30, 2019

DPI, Guyana, – Youths of St. Denny’s/Tapakuma Village, Region 2 (Pomeroon-Supenaam) will soon benefit from a contributio

Village Councillor, Carlton Fredericks (DPI)

n of sport gear and equipment following a representation made by Village Councillor, Carlton Fredericks to Director of Sport, Christopher Jones, during the ‘Government comes to you’ ministerial outreach held in the region on May 29.
Fredericks explained that while the community has existing sport clubs, there is a need to uplift their current standards and facilities.
“I know that this outreach can help us and so I have been assisting in the development of youths within the community, particularly their sport groups… we need help, so I spoke to Director of Sport, Christopher Jones, and he give me some positive answer,” Fredericks said.
According to the village councillor, the Sport Director assured him that on May 31 the Department of Sport would distribute gear for football, cricket and volleyball to the community clubs. Fredericks was high in praise for the government’s effort to improve the lives of youth in the region.
“This coalition government is really doing something for us in the hinterland, and I really appreciate that… development is happening… it is taking place, and while I have a few more agencies to visit, I am given a positive response. They are attempting to provide on-the-spot response and later dates for those that need time to be resolved,” the village councillor said.
He also visited the Ministry of Social Protection’s booth to discuss reported child abuse in the community.
“They have given me the assurance that they will have an outreach within the community as a way to educate the people about their roles and responsibility and the penalty for those caught abusing their children,” he explained.

