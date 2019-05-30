Latest update May 30th, 2019 12:59 AM

Slackness galore but de Man above don’t sleep

May 30, 2019 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0

Something definitely wrang wid de system. And people didn’t realise dat something wrang until dem see a man who had a serious conviction manage to get a police clearance which seh he was as clean as a newborn baby.
Dis man thief some camera and end up in court. If he did get off or if de man did drop de case one coulda understand. But de owner of de camera carry through and de man even go to jail. Yet when he go fuh a police clearance, de police write pon de thing dat nothing is known about dis person.
Dem boys wonder if de same thing is wha happen mek some convicted people, drug dealers and even jailbirds getting licence to carry weapons like guns. Dem boys see some of dem in high company. De only mistake dem don’t mek is to apply fuh an Uncle Sam visa. Whatever does slip by in Guyana don’t slip by wid Uncle Sam.
Right now, Irfaat hoping he visa don’t expire, because Uncle Sam might have a problem giving him anodda one. He deh before de courts fuh fraud and some odda serious charges. If he get convicted, cat eat he dinner. Is 19 charges and dem boys notice dat Brassington did file 19 libel suits against de Waterfalls paper.
De Man above don’t sleep. Jagdeo did tell Brassington to file de libel suits. Now de same Jagdeo got to worry bout Irfaat. Of course de man can change he name. He can now call heself Mohamed Ali because dat is he name. Of course people wouldn’t recognise de name, but he face can’t hide.
Is de slackness in Guyana mek people does give de police wrang name when dem get ketch committing a crime. And some of dem police can’t even check to mek sure dat de name dem get is de right name. If de person got a fingerprint then de police does mek a match.
But sometimes funny things does happen. De police charge a man and carry him to court. De prosecutor call out one name but de magistrate did know de person by anodda name. Dat is how de person real name come out.

