Region 10 RDC working to restore erosion-affected Wisroc road

Major damage to a main access road at Wisroc, Wismar has been linked to erosion and, according to information, coming from the Regional Democratic Council [RDC] of Region 10, some $6M will be required to effect emergency repairs.

Yesterday Regional Chairman, Renis Morian, supported by the Region’s engineers, received the bill of quantities for undertaking the emergency works.

The Regional Chairman disclosed that these works will involve restoration of the road and efforts to address the erosion problem. He said that the cost to effectively address the works is pegged at $6M. He however disclosed that the Region currently has $3M in hand and would be seeking to source the remaining $3M needed to complete the project.

According to the Chairman, there are a number of erosion issues that continue to threaten the region. He said that he and his Council will continue to do whatever they can to ensure that the residents’ safety remains intact.

Morian said that the erosion problem is one that was brought on by the long dry spell which considerably affected the region’s sandy soil, thereby causing the damage to the road.

The situation is one which, Morian said, is being monitored closely by Council.

“The region had experienced a long dry spell, and you know with the sandy soil that we have, it would result in a number of erosion-related issues. However, the Council continues to monitor this closely, and we are prepared to take whatever steps are necessary, so as to ensure the well-being and safety of residents,” Morian said.

He noted that the dry spell has further left many communities exposed to erosion, which, he said, can result in great danger to even more of the region.

Even as he reassured that the RDC is cognisant of what is happening, the Regional Chairman disclosed that all measures are being put in place to remedy the prevailing problems.

“We at the RDC are working overtime to deal with these issues simultaneously, as we recognise the pending dangers that residents can encounter if they go unchecked,” he said.

Morian disclosed that he will be reaching out to a number of other ministries and agencies with the view of maintaining the safety of residents and their property, which, he stressed, is his paramount responsibility.

The Regional Chairman, who has been passionately addressing a number of these issues over time, pointed out that the road at Wisroc would be reconstructed, noting further that water control management would also be done.

According to Morian, the Council’s aim is to return the affected communities to normalcy.

“As the Regional Chairman of this region, with an aggressive and committed Council, I can assure residents that we will continue to aggressively pursue a number of avenues, so as to bring resolution to the issues that confront us,” he asserted.