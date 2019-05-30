QC launches 175th anniversary celebrations

Latest update May 30th, 2019 12:59 AM

The Board of Governors of Queen’s College yesterday launched the institution’s 175th anniversary celebrations at the Pegasus Hotel, Kingston.
This year, much emphasis is being placed on the high academic standards the school has maintained over the years.

[In photo from left] Director of the Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission and Board Member, Dawn Cush; Chairman of Queen’s College Board of Governors, Alfred Granger; Principal of Queen’s College, Jackie Ralph, and President of Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG) and board member, Mitra Ramkumar.

“We have an enviable record of academics and achievements at Queen’s College, and that is what we are celebrating,” boasted Chairperson of the Board of Governors, Alfred Granger.
In addition to recognition, the celebrations will be used as a means of funding the daily operations of the school.
“The funds raised from this experience, we expect to help the Board manage some of the expenses that the Ministry at the moment cannot cover,” Granger explained. He added that the overseas Alumni Chapters in the United States and Canada do a lot annually to offset the expenses of the school.
Jackie Ralph, Principal of Queen’s College, informed that around 300 Alumni are expected to take part in this year’s celebrations in the last week of October.
This has led to the involvement of the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG). Mitra Ramkumar, President of THAG and board member, said the Association wants to ensure that everyone who visits Guyana enjoys a “hospitable and tasteful experience”.
A golf tournament, a cultural evening and tours are among the many exciting activities scheduled for the week of October 27 to November 2. Dawn Cush, another board member, encouraged all to make the celebrations family-oriented.
Queen’s College was established in 1844 as a Grammar school for boys. The school was founded by Bishop William Austin who became the first Principal. The school began with a population of 15 students. Over the years, Queen’s College has produced many successful Guyanese during its outstanding history.

 

