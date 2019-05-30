QC launches 175th anniversary celebrations

Latest update May 30th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Board of Governors of Queen’s College yesterday launched the institution’s 175th anniversary celebrations at the Pegasus Hotel, Kingston.
This year, much emphasis is being placed on the high academic standards the school has maintained over the years.
May 30, 2019By Sean Devers After a meeting between Guyana’s Prime Minister Mosses Nagamootoo and Cricket West Indies’ President Ricky Skerritt, it was confirmed that the two ODIs between India and the...
May 30, 2019
May 30, 2019
May 30, 2019
May 30, 2019
May 30, 2019
In my February 14, 2018 column, ‘How can the UG Vice-Chancellor argue so unscholarly?’, I took the following stance;... more
It is not the proper role of senior public servants – whether they are employed on contract or through the Public Service... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Prime Ministers Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda and Mia Mottley of Barbados are two of the Caribbean’s... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]