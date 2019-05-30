Police nab armed bandit who robbed Stabroek vendors – ‘Awara’ on the run

Latest update May 30th, 2019 12:59 AM
Minutes after three vendors were reportedly accosted and relieved of cash and other items outside of the Stabroek Market by two males
, one of whom was armed with a handgun, police ranks under the command of a corporal, who were patrolling the said area, responded and after a brief pursuit, apprehended one of the suspects with an unlicensed .38 revolver with four matching rounds.
The robbery occurred about 02:10hrs on Wednesday last.
According to police, stringent efforts are being made to apprehend the other suspect who managed to elude the lawmen; he has been identified and goes by the alias ‘Awara’.
Police said that an increased and concentrated police presence in and around the Stabroek Market block recently, has so far resulted in a decrease in reported incidents of crime.
