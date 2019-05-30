Parliament unveils presidential portraits

Latest update May 30th, 2019 12:59 AM
Nine Presidents (past and present) were honoured yesterday at Parliament, with portraits unveiled on the main stairway of the Public Buildings, Brickdam, Georgetown.
Those Presidents are Arthur Chung (March 17, 1970 – October 6, 1980), Forbes Burnham (October 6, 1980 – August 6, 1985), Desmond Hoyte (August 6, 1985 – January 9, 1992), Cheddi Jagan (January 9, 1992 – 6 March, 1997), Samuel Hinds (March 6, 1997 – December 19, 1997), Janet Jagan (December 19, 1997 – August 11, 1999), Bharrat Jagdeo (August 11, 1999 – December 3, 2011), Donald Ramotar (December 3, 2011 – May 16, 2015), and the current President, David Granger (May 16, 2015 – Present).
May 30, 2019By Sean Devers After a meeting between Guyana’s Prime Minister Mosses Nagamootoo and Cricket West Indies’ President Ricky Skerritt, it was confirmed that the two ODIs between India and the...
May 30, 2019
May 30, 2019
May 30, 2019
May 30, 2019
May 30, 2019
In my February 14, 2018 column, ‘How can the UG Vice-Chancellor argue so unscholarly?’, I took the following stance;... more
It is not the proper role of senior public servants – whether they are employed on contract or through the Public Service... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Prime Ministers Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda and Mia Mottley of Barbados are two of the Caribbean’s... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]