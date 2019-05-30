Parliament unveils presidential portraits

Latest update May 30th, 2019 12:59 AM

Nine Presidents (past and present) were honoured yesterday at Parliament, with portraits unveiled on the main stairway of the Public Buildings, Brickdam, Georgetown.

Former Presidents Hinds, Jagdeo and Ramotar share a moment with President Granger after the unveiling

Those Presidents are Arthur Chung (March 17, 1970 – October 6, 1980), Forbes Burnham (October 6, 1980 – August 6, 1985), Desmond Hoyte (August 6, 1985 – January 9, 1992), Cheddi Jagan (January 9, 1992 – 6 March, 1997), Samuel Hinds (March 6, 1997 – December 19, 1997), Janet Jagan (December 19, 1997 – August 11, 1999), Bharrat Jagdeo (August 11, 1999 – December 3, 2011), Donald Ramotar (December 3, 2011 – May 16, 2015), and the current President, David Granger (May 16, 2015 – Present).

 

