Parliament unveils presidential portraits

Nine Presidents (past and present) were honoured yesterday at Parliament, with portraits unveiled on the main stairway of the Public Buildings, Brickdam, Georgetown.

Those Presidents are Arthur Chung (March 17, 1970 – October 6, 1980), Forbes Burnham (October 6, 1980 – August 6, 1985), Desmond Hoyte (August 6, 1985 – January 9, 1992), Cheddi Jagan (January 9, 1992 – 6 March, 1997), Samuel Hinds (March 6, 1997 – December 19, 1997), Janet Jagan (December 19, 1997 – August 11, 1999), Bharrat Jagdeo (August 11, 1999 – December 3, 2011), Donald Ramotar (December 3, 2011 – May 16, 2015), and the current President, David Granger (May 16, 2015 – Present).