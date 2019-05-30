Mayor bemoans ‘fire hazard’ at City Hall – Calls for removal of Treasurer’s office

Mayor of Georgetown, Ubraj Narine, at the statutory meeting on Tuesday called for the urgent removal of the Treasurer’s office fro

m the City Hall, as he said the place is a fire hazard.

City Hall has been in a deplorable state for quite some time now, and even though rehabilitation works were done, it still isn’t up to standard. The building continues to fall apart, and at any given time can come crashing down on the heads of its occupants.

It can be safely said that the City Hall is breaching the Occupational Safety and Health guidelines as well as the labour laws when the working conditions are taken into account.

The Office of the treasurer and other sections of the Finance Department, have become overrun by fungus. The Mayor said that it should be considered to relocate the staff, as the conditions are unfavourable.

Town Clerk Sharon Harry-Munroe suggested that they be relocated to the Kitty Market until better can be done, as she too wasn’t comfortable with the conditions under which the staff was operating.

On top of the fungus infestation, the ceiling is porous and leaking like a basket, as when it rains, the water pours in. Mayor Narine said that there are also “little creatures present and the place can be deemed a fire hazard”.