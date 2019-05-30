Latest update May 30th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Mayor bemoans ‘fire hazard’ at City Hall – Calls for removal of Treasurer’s office

May 30, 2019 News 0

Mayor of Georgetown, Ubraj Narine, at the statutory meeting on Tuesday called for the urgent removal of the Treasurer’s office fro

City Mayor, Ubraj Narine

m the City Hall, as he said the place is a fire hazard.
City Hall has been in a deplorable state for quite some time now, and even though rehabilitation works were done, it still isn’t up to standard. The building continues to fall apart, and at any given time can come crashing down on the heads of its occupants.
It can be safely said that the City Hall is breaching the Occupational Safety and Health guidelines as well as the labour laws when the working conditions are taken into account.
The Office of the treasurer and other sections of the Finance Department, have become overrun by fungus. The Mayor said that it should be considered to relocate the staff, as the conditions are unfavourable.
Town Clerk Sharon Harry-Munroe suggested that they be relocated to the Kitty Market until better can be done, as she too wasn’t comfortable with the conditions under which the staff was operating.
On top of the fungus infestation, the ceiling is porous and leaking like a basket, as when it rains, the water pours in. Mayor Narine said that there are also “little creatures present and the place can be deemed a fire hazard”.

More in this category

Sports

India set to play ODIs in Guyana for 1st time in 30 years Regional U-19 Tournament switched to St Vincent

India set to play ODIs in Guyana for 1st time in 30 years Regional...

May 30, 2019

  By Sean Devers After a meeting between Guyana’s Prime Minister Mosses Nagamootoo and Cricket West Indies’ President Ricky Skerritt, it was confirmed that the two ODIs between India and the...
Read More
Vickram Seubarran re-elected President as Port Mourant Cricket Club elects new Executives

Vickram Seubarran re-elected President as Port...

May 30, 2019

Atkinson hands Zeelandia/ Maria’s Pleasure narrow win

Atkinson hands Zeelandia/ Maria’s Pleasure...

May 30, 2019

Sport boost for St. Denny’s/Tapakuma youths

Sport boost for St. Denny’s/Tapakuma youths

May 30, 2019

Mike’s Pharmacy backs Fisherman Masters for NYSCL tourney

Mike’s Pharmacy backs Fisherman Masters for...

May 30, 2019

GABA Head recommends Allicock training in Cuba be put on hold Due to Pan Am qualifier’s poor attitude to training

GABA Head recommends Allicock training in Cuba be...

May 30, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019