Land matters dominate Cabinet outreach on E’bo Coast

Essequibians came out in their numbers yesterday as Guyana’s Cabinet Ministers went to the residents of Region Two, as the Governme

nt continues its ‘Government Comes to You’ initiative.

Region Two stretches from as far as the Pomeroon, spanning the main coastland, all the way to Supenaam, and is home to over forty-five thousand residents, who are primarily dependent on the agriculture sector.

Like most regions, there are a number of issues plaguing the residents within Pomeroon /Supenaam. Issues in health care delivery, land allocation, security and public utilities are just a few. Having these concerns addressed will sometimes mean journeying by boat over the Essequibo River, then by road, then over the Demerara River to the Capital city, Georgetown.

It was therefore no surprise that thousands of residents came out at Damon Square, Anna Regina yesterday, where all their concerns could be addressed in one location.

Regional Executive Officer (REO), Denis Jaikaran said that the outreach was an important day in the lives of those in Region Two. Likening the relationship between citizen and government to that of a family, the REO said, “Once you have a family and the head of the family is caring and giving, that family is going to ensure that the children are satisfied and conformable. This morning as it (family) gathers here, our leaders thought it fit to come to this region in an effort to provide for us an opportunity for us to interact. The session may cause us to be a happy nation and happy region.”

Jaikaran also pointed out that the Cabinet yesterday provided an opportunity that was never given prior to 2015.

Unlike the usual appointment schedules, the procedure in reaching a Government Minster yesterday was quite simple. Kaieteur News was informed that at the beginning of the camp stood a registration booth. Persons had to approach the booth then full out a registration form, which indicated the booth that the person is interested in visiting. It was noted that individuals had to fill the registration form before accessing the service, since it will aid in ensuring a follow-up was made to the concerned resident.

As the event progressed, it was observed that the booth, which housed the Ministry of Communities, Central Housing and Planning Authority, was the most attended. The concern, which was primarily raised was the non-issuing of transports to persons who would’ve completed payment for their house lots, especially in the Onderneeming Sandpit.

Residents were also concerned that for the past year, there has been no issuing of house lots. A number of persons also became the owners of their own house lots yesterday, following the one stop deals, which were made available.

Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally, who spoke on behalf of the government yesterday said, “We are happy to be here to serve the people of Essequibo. I am heartened to see so many of you who have come out this morning to this government-sponsored activity… This is one of the many outreaches called ‘taking the government to the people’… We have been delivering and once we stay in government will continue delivering. Make use of all the Ministries, Ministers and Agencies to ensure that the issues you have are addressed and we find solutions.”