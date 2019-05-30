Indonesian Ambassador presents credentials

President David Granger was presented with the credentials of Ambassador of Indonesia to Guyana, Julang Pujianto, yesterday at the

Credentials Room of the Ministry of the Presidency.

Pujianto, in his presentation to the President, related that Guyana’s diplomatic relations with Indonesia have been developing well.

“Valuable and noble efforts have been taken by my predecessors to establish closer ties between our two countries,” he said.

“I wish to assure Your Excellency that I will do my utmost to further promote and strengthen the cordial relations already existing between the two countries. It is my duty as Ambassador of Indonesia to promote the bilateral relation between the two countries aimed at achieving the prosperity and wellbeing of the people of the two nations.”

In accepting Pujianto’s credentials, President Granger congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment, and asked that he relate his best wishes to President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, for his personal well-being and for prosperity for the people of the Indonesian Republic.

“Excellency, as you said, Guyana and Indonesia, this year, celebrate the 20th anniversary of formal diplomatic relations on 27th August, 1999. The cordial ties we enjoy are founded on mutual non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, mutual respect for each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, cooperation for mutual benefit, respect for international law and treaties and the maintenance of international peace and security.”

Guyana is eager to work at the multilateral and bilateral levels to ensure peace and security, internationally, the President said.

He recalled that Indonesia hosted the Asian-African Conference in the city of Bandung in April 1955, and lauded its role as a key player in the establishment of the Conference of Heads of State or Government of the Non-Aligned Movement in Belgrade in 1961.

“Excellency, Guyana was pleased to support Indonesia’s candidature as non-permanent Member of the United Nations Security Council. Last year’s visit, to Guyana, by her Excellency Mrs. Retno Marsudi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia, has helped to consolidate our fraternal ties.

The President noted that Guyana and Indonesia are both in vulnerable positions as it relates to the threat of climate change on the livelihood of the people. Yet, he touted Guyana’s efforts to transition to a ‘green state’, stating that Guyana plans to increase emphasis on environmental protection, preserve its biodiversity, promote renewable energy and adopt practical measures to adapt to the changing climate.

Lastly, he assured Pujianto of the support of Government as he strives to discharge his country’s mandate.