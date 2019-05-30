Ghanaian President to visit June 11-12

President David Granger has announced that the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo will be visiting Guyana on June 11-12

. He made this announcement at the Ministry of the Presidency.

The President had met with Akufo-Addo at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Conference last year and again this year, during his visit to Cuba. He said that the Ghanaian President accepted his invitation to visit Guyana.

“We are confident that this will result in practical measures aimed at enhancing relations and cooperation between our two states.”

“Guyana, in this regard, extends a warm welcome to the visiting high-level delegation and private sector delegation from Ghana. We anticipate that this visit will lay a solid foundation for cooperation between our states.” Granger said.

The two nations expect to explore avenues of cooperation as it relates to a series of fields, including agriculture, culture, energy, environment, investment, petroleum production, private sector cooperation, tourism, and transportation, according to President Granger.

The President also said that a shared issue between Guyana and Ghana is the threat of climate change.

“We look forward to sharing experiences in building climate resilient economic sectors.”

President Granger was yesterday presented with the credentials of the Ambassador of Ghana to Guyana, Abena Busia.

In his acceptance, he said that this year is a propitious time for deepening cooperation, given that it represents 40 years of diplomatic relations between the two states. He said that Guyana and Ghana are bonded by ties of “blood, history and common interests”, as Guyana had joined in “heralding” Ghana’s independence in 1957.

Granger told Busia, “Excellency, I am pleased to accept your letters of credence accrediting you as High Commissioner of the Republic of Ghana to the Cooperative Republic of Guyana. I congratulate you on your appointment and I welcome you to Guyana.”