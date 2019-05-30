Drunk lorry driver faces jail time after man killed in C’tyne accident

Latest update May 30th, 2019 12:59 AM
A 49-year-old lorry driver of Number 52 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, was yesterday remanded to prison after pleading guilty to
driving under the influence of alcohol during an accident that killed Narinedat Lowhar, 71, of Lot 23 Number 47 Village.
Rayward Singh appeared before Magistrate Alex Moore at the Number 51 Magistrate’s Court to answer his charge.
Sentencing was reserved for June 19th, and Singh was subsequently remanded.
According to the facts of the case, at about 18:40 hrs on Tuesday, on the Number 47 Village public road, motor lorry GPP 2369 driven by Singh, attempted to overtake
motor jeep, PJJ 25, driven by Lowhar.
The lorry collided with the jeep when Lowhar was attempting to negotiate a turn. The left front of the lorry struck the right side of the Jeep. Both Singh and Lowhar were proceeding south along the eastern side of the road at the time of the accident.
As a result of the impact, the driver of the jeep sustained head injuries. He was taken to Skeldon Hospital in an unconscious condition where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and transferred to New Amsterdam Hospital where he died while receiving medical attention.
A post mortem is scheduled for tomorrow at the Skeldon Hospital Mortuary.
