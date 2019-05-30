Authorities consider urging Mahdia residents in flood-prone areas to relocate – affected persons built too closely to creeks, outfalls

Regional authorities of the Potaro-Siparuni area, Region 8, are considering the removal of residents who reside close to cr

eeks in flood-prone areas in the region.

According to a government statement yesterday, Mahdia’s Mayor, David Adams said that the recent seasonal flash flooding that affected low lying parts of Mahdia has once again highlighted the need for regularisation of properties in affected areas.

He said that the Regional Council will advise those who reside in the flood-prone areas to relocate.

“We will talk to them; encourage them to move from the affected area. We will work, in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing, to have an area identified to which we can relocate them.”

He admitted that the decisions to move may not be easy.

Mayor Adams informed that relocation from the affected areas is a decision that will be made by the residents, “some of them [have been] attached to there for a long time. We’re going to encourage them to make a move and

occupy other areas.”

He explained that looking ahead, a regularisation plan for the construction of homes will prevent the recurrence of homeowners being affected by the seasonal flash floods.

The Chief Citizen, on behalf of the Mahdia residents, expressed gratitude to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) for its quick response “and sending in relief supplies to persons who were affected.” He also acknowledged that Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson and Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, visited the town with an engineering team, to conduct a first-hand assessment of the situation, on May 25.

Rains, which intensified on May 23, caused flash flooding in the region and resulted in several homes and businesses being under as much as four feet of water in some low-lying areas of Mahdia.

Many of those affected were adjacent to creeks and waterways, which criss-cross the town.

One person was found dead when the floodwaters receded.

After receiving reports of flooding in low-lying sections of the town, the CDC dispatched a two-member team to assess the situation on May 24.

The team, headed by Captain Salim October, conducted assessments at several locations hardest hit by the flash flooding.

Many of the affected were in houses built close to creeks and outfalls, despite warnings not to do so. The flash flood was as a result of torrential rains.

Cleaning kits were distributed to 14 households, which were affected. Additional supplies were mobilised and deployed to the region.

The CDC, through the National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS), is continuing to monitor the flood situation in various regions across the country. Currently, the focus is being placed on Aishalton and Sand Creek in the Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo Region and Mahdia.

As the rainy season continues, authorities are monitoring the situation closely to ensure that lives and properties remain safe, as far as possible.