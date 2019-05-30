Atkinson hands Zeelandia/ Maria’s Pleasure narrow win

Latest update May 30th, 2019 12:59 AM
Ryan Atkinson produced a fine all-round performance to hand Zeelandia/Maria’s Pleasure a one-run victory over G Square Cavaliers when the Mike’s Pharmacy/Trophy Stall U19 40-over tournament continued recently in Wakenaam.
Batting first, Zeelandia/ Maria’s Pleasure managed 118 all out at Zeelandia with Atkinson scoring 30 and Ricky Persaud 22. Gulcharan Chulai claimed 3-20 and Tikeshwar Nankoo 2-23. G Square Cavaliers responded with 117 all out. Sachin Chulai made 25 as Atkinson captured 4-24 and Mohindar Jadokool 2-16.
May 30, 2019By Sean Devers After a meeting between Guyana's Prime Minister Mosses Nagamootoo and Cricket West Indies' President Ricky Skerritt, it was confirmed that the two ODIs between India and the...
May 30, 2019
May 30, 2019
May 30, 2019
May 30, 2019
May 30, 2019
