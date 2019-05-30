Latest update May 30th, 2019 12:59 AM

Atkinson hands Zeelandia/ Maria’s Pleasure narrow win

May 30, 2019 Sports 0

Ryan Atkinson produced a fine all-round performance to hand Zeelandia/Maria’s Pleasure a one-run victory over G Square Cavaliers when the Mike’s Pharmacy/Trophy Stall U19 40-over tournament continued recently in Wakenaam.

Ryan Atkinson

Batting first, Zeelandia/ Maria’s Pleasure managed 118 all out at Zeelandia with Atkinson scoring 30 and Ricky Persaud 22. Gulcharan Chulai claimed 3-20 and Tikeshwar Nankoo 2-23. G Square Cavaliers responded with 117 all out. Sachin Chulai made 25 as Atkinson captured 4-24 and Mohindar Jadokool 2-16.

 

