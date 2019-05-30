Latest update May 30th, 2019 12:59 AM

Almost two weeks after… Cops still to make arrests in female taxi driver’s murder

Almost two weeks after she was strangled and dumped in a trench, police appear to be no closer to identifying taxi driver Jennifer Bipat’s killers or

Jennifer Bipat

finding her car.
A senior police official had stated up to late last week that no suspects had been taken into custody. Investigators appear to still be unsure whether the 48-year-old was the victim of a carjacking.
Bipat, of Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara, reportedly left a Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara taxi service at around 16:00 hrs on Saturday, May 18, after receiving a call on her cell phone. She reportedly told the dispatcher that she would not be returning to the base for the rest of the night.
Her body was found at around 09:00 hrs the following day in a desolate area in La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara. Her car, a white Toyota Premio, PXX 4114, was missing.
A post mortem revealed that she had been strangled and struck on the head. Relatives have appealed to persons with information about Bipat’s death and the whereabouts of her car, to contact the police.

 

 

New 2019