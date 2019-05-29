President Granger extends sympathy to Jamaica

Latest update May 29th, 2019 12:59 AM

President David Granger has extended heartfelt sympathy to the family of Mr. Edward Philip George Seaga, the fifth Prime Minister of Jamaica.
Seaga died yesterday afternoon, on his birthday, at the age of 89 in the United States of America.
Mr. Seaga served as Jamaica’s Prime Minister from 1980 to 1989, and was the last surviving framer of the Jamaican constitution.
At the age of 29, the former prime minister became the youngest person to be nominated to the Legislative Council (later the Senate) where he served for two years before becoming a Member of Parliament until his retirement in January 2005.
President Granger sympathises with the people of Jamaica during their time of grief, the message said.

