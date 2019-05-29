Latest update May 29th, 2019 12:59 AM

Preparations for house to house registration on track … start date still to be decided

House to House Registration could start soon. The "wheels are turning" as it relates to preparation, according to Guyana Elections Commissioner, Charles Corbin.

ections Commissioner, Charles Corbin.
After yesterday’s statutory meeting of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Corbin told reporters that the secretariat gave, with their report, “gave a clear indication of where they were, in the process of preparing for House to House registration.”
He said that the training of staff to conduct the process was done a while back, and had been discussed during a previous statutory meeting. All the necessary arrangements have been made to ensure that staff could be made available to conduct the process.
“They did indicate that they did have some issues and delays with respect to some procurement which may cause some delay in moving forward. But from what we heard, it would appear as though the wheels are turning. The secretariat is fully geared to move in accordance with the arrangements they have in place.”
The current step for the preparation is procurement of a series of materials.
On Sunday, Kaieteur News reported that a significant portion of the $3.4B was granted to GECOM recently, by the National Assembly.
Before 2015, there were questions raised about the secrecy of procurement practices of GECOM. This time, all eyes will be on GECOM.

