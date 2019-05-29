Patrick Prashad, Ian Gouveia, Troy Cadogan are winners in Joe Solomon Golf Classic

Under fine weather – now associated with the presence of Pope Emmanuel – despite the generally rainy season, and with the grounds

in excellent condition, having fast greens, negligible soggy areas and a tremendous sense of great camaraderie and nostalgic pleasure for Joe Solomon, Hemraj Kissoon, Robert Hanoman, Maurice Solomon and Mike Gayadin, some 40 golfers teed-off excitedly at 9:00 a.m. on Monday last, with Patrick Prashad, Ian Gouveia and Troy Cadogan closing off play with top honors in their Flights.

Prizes were awarded to 1st and 2nd in each Flight, of handicap 0 – 7, 8 – 10, and 11 – 14, since the tournament was played as a 9-hole medal play tournament, to allow Guest of honour Joe Solomon to play out the tournament!

In the 0 -7 Flight, the top 6 places were won by Patrick Prashad (32/5) – 1st; Monnaf Arjune (33/5) 2nd; followed by Mike Gayadin (34/8); Mike Mangal (36/5); Aleem Hussain (37/5); and Lakram Ramsundar (39/7). Aleem Hussain also won the Nearest The Pin prize.

In the 8 – 11 Flight, winners were Ian Gouveia (32/8) – 1st; Patanjilee ‘Pur’ Persaud (35/8) – 2nd; followed by Mahindranauth Tiwari (37/8); Shanella Webster-London (39/8); and Hilbert Shields (43/8).

In the 12 – 14 Flight, winners were Troy Cadogan (second successive win) (31/13) – 1st; Kurt Clements (of Exxon) (32/14); followed by Daniel Bates (of Exxon) (34/12); Maurice Solomon (36/12); Robert Hanoman (36/14); Pope Emmanuel (39/13); and Guest of Honour – Joe Solomon (41/14). Exxon players continue to do well, being in the winners Row the 3rd week straight.

Of special note, which augurs well for female involvement in the game, was the presence of the two local and two Exxon female players, Shanella Webster-London, Eureka Giddings, Kari Ehmling and Errin Mitchell. Regular local player Dr Joaan Deo regretted that she was unavailable for play.

Minister Ronald Bulkan, who is a member of the LGC, was on hand to support the honouring of Joe Solomon. Also of note was a congratulatory message delivered by former Club President Hemraj Kissoon, who in addition to recognizing and praising Joe Solomon for his achievements in cricket, pointed out that it was Joe who contributed significantly to his successful tenure as President of the Golf Club. Moreover, he was delighted that the current progress and development of the Club under the Presidency of Aleem Hussain surpasses anything he or any other President had done. Former President Jerome Khan indicated that he considered it a pleasure to be present in support of Joe Solomon, and he also gives his support to the Club’s development.

The LGC is willing to offer assistance to individuals, clubs or schools interested in learning the game of Golf. The Club can provide free coaching from Mon-Sun between 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon. Kindly call 668-7419 or 220-5660 for further information.